You are buying an established property or registered land and (1) you have already had finance approved (includes finance offers, subject to valuation) or (2) you are still to organise finance.Obtain Quote Apply
You may (1) already have your existing property under contract and are looking to buy another; (2) you want to secure another property first, before selling your current property; or (3) you are downsizing to an alternative property. You may or may not already have finance approved; you may be transferring your existing home loan; or, in the case of downsizing, you’ll be using cash from the sale of your existing property.Obtain Quote Apply
You are looking to attend an auction for (1) a particular property or (2) are looking for an investment property and will remain in the market until successful. For (1), we can issue the Deposit Bond for that particular property and if unsuccessful, you can return the bond for a refund. For (2), we can issue an ‘open’ Deposit Bond for 10% of the maximum price you plan to bid. Once successful, you can use the Deposit Bond. You can also use an ‘open’ Deposit Bond if you find a property for private sale.Obtain Quote Apply
You already own existing Australian based real estate and are looking to buy an off-the-plan apartment; unregistered land; or a House & Land package. If you currently don’t own existing real estate, select the First Home Buyer panel below. We can issue bonds up to 60 months; QLD 66 months; and on selected projects, up to 84 months.Obtain Quote Apply
You are looking to buy an off-the-plan apartment or unregistered land and currently don’t own existing real estate, however, you have a family member who does own real estate and is prepared to go as guarantor. If buying an established property, refer to the ‘Established Property’ panel.Obtain Quote Apply
Your SMSF or Bare Trust is purchasing established or off-the-plan property. The Trustees or Directors of the SMSF will need to go as guarantor and will need to privately own existing Australian based real estate. The process involves the SMSF or Bare Trust completing the Application Form and the guarantor(s), a Guarantor Statement.Obtain Quote Apply
Your Trust is purchasing established or off-the-plan property. Given the complexity & legal costs of trust deeds and assets within the trust being fully assessed, it’s far easier and less expensive if the trustees act as guarantor and privately own existing Australian based real estate. The process involves the trust completing the Application Form and the guarantors, a Guarantor Statement.Obtain Quote Apply
Your company is more likely buying commercial real estate, but maybe residential. Whilst we may be able to issue the Deposit Bond based on the financial status of the company, we may need the directors to go as guarantors and privately own existing Australian based real estate.Obtain Quote Apply
As a busy suburban solicitor, I am very familiar with the stress surrounding clients purchasing property. The professionalism demonstrated by Aussie Bonds Australia, on repeat occasions, has helped to remove a large amount of client stress in helping to secure their Contract of Sale within tight cooling-off periods.- Mitchell Reece & Associates, Jannali NSW
Thanks Aussie Bonds for assisting us to sort our ‘off the plan’ purchase. In comparison to others we approached, your guidance and support was amazing. Plus we benefited from your competitive pricing and fast turnaround when we were caught short.- Vic & Emily Cabaleri, Balmain
It is such a refreshing and pleasant experience to do business with a company that gives great customer service. My dealings with Aussie Bonds have been exceptional … efficient, professional and patient.- Sue Alexander, Licensed Real Estate Agent, Northern Beaches, Sydney
Aussie Bonds delivers on or often above expectations, which is remarkable to me. How do you create an environment & culture that aims for excellence and continually delivers beyond expectation. Your company is unmatched in the Deposit Bond space.- Erik Reurts, Blue Tongue Finance, Sydney
I’ve been in the development industry for decades. Our company shifted towards residential construction some 12 years ago. In all that time I’ve never come across a service provider that offers your firm’s consistent level of service. Thank you.- Dr Nicholas Girdis, Girdis Group, Brisbane
I’ve been in the real estate and project marketing industry for many years and have dealt with many support organisations and nothing gets close to Aussie Bonds. Sure, big words, but you can’t hide from the facts. Aussie Bonds has made my task a whole lot simpler. I’m not surprised to hear my clients & their friends keep going back to Aussie Bonds for more bonds.- Rodney Blackmore, Colliers, Sydney
I'd like to thank you sincerely for the excellent service you provided me with recently in obtaining a Deposit Bond which has secured for me a wonderful, and I'm sure a happy home for my future. As I was very anxious that I didn't miss buying the property I applied 'out of hours' and your quick response (even though you were lunching with friends!) was of invaluable assistance to me. So, to you and your excellent staff who helped me so professionally and efficiently, I'd like to say a BIG thank you!- Chris Graham
The Aussie Bonds team knows the meaning of a great customer experience. Combined with quick decisions, they really make obtaining a Deposit Bond easy. Aussie Bonds are our only choice for a Deposit Bond.- Peter Gomer, Mortgage Direct, Sydney